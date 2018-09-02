Applications open for new police cadet roles

Northumbria Police has a new set of faces on its most wanted list – and it could include you!

The force is on the look-out for local year 10 students to become its latest generation of Volunteer Police Cadets.

Cadets sign up for a three year scheme that will see them working closely with local communities and attending some of the region's major events including the upcoming Great North Run.

Cadets also get a unique insight into the world of Northumbria Police and help it to promote policing among other young people.

They will have a chance to meet some of the force's most popular faces – such as the police dogs - as well as more specialist teams like the Marine Unit.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, who leads on volunteering at Northumbria Police, said: "Being a police cadet is an experience like no other as you get to go 'behind the scenes' of policing.

“You will have the opportunity to take part in new challenges and open yourself up to brand new life experiences.”

“We want young people from all sorts of backgrounds to join us, wherever you live, and whatever school you go to.

“So if you're looking to do something different with your spare time, while meeting amazing like-minded people in the process, we'd urge you to apply."

Newcastle Volunteer Police Cadet (VPC), Corey Graham, who joined the scheme back in 2014 said he has never looked back since.

He added: “Cadets has helped me to become a more confident person and has taught me things that I can use all throughout life, not just within the police.

“I would encourage anyone who thinks about joining the cadets to take the plunge and join us – you won’t regret it.”

The force is looking to recruit 120 new cadets from Sunderland, North and South Tyneside, Northumberland, Newcastle and Gateshead ready to start the scheme in January 2019.

Applications are now open until October 31. To sign up, simply visit the Northumbria Police careers website here:http://careers.northumbria.police.uk/