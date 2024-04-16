Appeal to trace missing man last seen in Ashington, who may have travelled on to Morpeth

Northumbria Police is appealing for the public’s help to trace a Northumberland man who has been reported missing.
By Craig Buchan
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:38 BST
Lee Grant was last seen in the Fallowfield area of Ashington yesterday, April 15, at around 4.30pm.

Police believe he then travelled to the Morpeth area.

Officers and Lee’s family are growing increasingly concerned for the 44-year-old’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact them.

Northumbria Police is trying to trace missing person Lee Grant. (Photo by Northumbria Police)
Lee, who also has links to the Darlington area, is described as a white male, 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with short, light brown hair.

It is believed that he may be wearing a blue RAB jacket, blue jeans, blue and white New Balance trainers, and a small black running backpack.

Lee, or anyone who knows where he is, can call Northumbria Police on 101.