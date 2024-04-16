Appeal to trace missing man last seen in Ashington, who may have travelled on to Morpeth
Lee Grant was last seen in the Fallowfield area of Ashington yesterday, April 15, at around 4.30pm.
Police believe he then travelled to the Morpeth area.
Officers and Lee’s family are growing increasingly concerned for the 44-year-old’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact them.
Lee, who also has links to the Darlington area, is described as a white male, 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with short, light brown hair.
It is believed that he may be wearing a blue RAB jacket, blue jeans, blue and white New Balance trainers, and a small black running backpack.
Lee, or anyone who knows where he is, can call Northumbria Police on 101.