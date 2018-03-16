Appeal to find lost memorial

A Northumberland county councillor is appealing for information on what happened to a memorial placed by schoolchildren after the Dunblane massacre.

His plea was sparked by last week’s story detailing the call by Historic England for people in the North East to share their knowledge of secret, unknown and forgotten memorials.

The tree planted at the then Chatton CofE First School.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, who represents the Bamburgh ward, said: “When I was a pupil at Chatton CofE First School, we planted a tree in memory of the 16 pupils and one teacher killed in the Dunblane massacre in 1996, there was a church service and a plaque installed at the bottom of the tree.

“The school is Chatton Village Hall now. Unfortunately, the plaque has gone missing, although the stand is still there and the tree has grown to a fair size. When we planted the tree, it was a memorial to last forever, it would be a great shame if it was forgotten.”