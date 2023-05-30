It follows a recent rise in avoidable incidents with walkers getting into difficulty with the wrong clothing or equipment.

Northumberland National Park and the North of Tyne mountain rescue teams are supporting the national AdventureSmart campaign, which aims to arm walkers with the knowledge, skills, and weather knowhow to stay safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain Nixon, team leader of Northumberland National Park MRT, said: “We would like everyone heading into the outdoors to enjoy themselves and ensure their own safely by thinking about the potential consequences of their actions.

Police and mountain rescue teams are concerned about a recent rise in incidents in rural Northumberland.

“We put hours of training in and are fully equipped to deal with the challenging conditions which can sometimes be experienced in those areas – so it’s almost unthinkable that people would purposefully go out into these areas ill-equipped, dressed in the wrong clothes, or with little idea of the weather forecast.

“Please don’t put yourself and others at risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police Chief Inspector Colin Lowther added: “Our valuable mountain rescue teams are made up entirely of volunteers – many with demanding day jobs – who are called upon at all hours and in all conditions to help those in need.

“It is extremely disappointing and concerning to hear that there are people who are putting themselves and these teams at unnecessary risk – taking resources away from those who may be in real danger.