Appeal launched to help people act for nature in their neighbourhoods

The wildlife charity’s Nextdoor Nature programme was kickstarted eighteen months ago by funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, to empower communities to take meaningful action for nature on their doorstep.

Since July 2022, the Trust’s Wild City team has collaborated with both individuals and community groups in Arthur’s Hill, Benwell & Scotswood, Byker, Elswick, Walker and Wingrove in Newcastle.

To date, the team has supported communities with wildlife monitoring projects, youth-led pollinator friendly planting projects, and collaborated with residents to address local environmental issues which have, in turn, allowed local green spaces to flourish.

As the National Lottery funding has come to an end, the team needs help from the public and is hoping that donations to the Appeal will help it expand its work across Newcastle and into North Tyneside and Northumberland as it strives to improve areas for nature and the health and wellbeing of those involved in their local area.

By supporting communities through upskilling, training, community events and activities and by giving community leaders the confidence to take ownership of their projects, the work will continue as the team moves on to create new community groups.

However, for plans to become a reality, the Trust needs to raise funds which it is hoping to do via donations to The Big Give Nextdoor Nature Appeal which is running between Thursday 18th and Thursday 25th April.

Donations during this week are matched by a Northumberland Wildlife Trust supporter and the Reed Foundation to ensure the money will have twice the impact.

Natasha Hemsley, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Nextdoor Nature project officer said: “We could not do any of our work without the support of generous donors, and, I know people may be feeling the pinch with continual price hikes, but we really do need everybody’s help to make this project happen.

“By supporting our Big Give Green Match Fund Appeal, you will be helping the next people really make a difference to the neighbourhoods they live and help them connect with nature and receive its health and wellbeing benefits.”

To find out more, or to donate visit www.nwt.org.uk/support-us/donate/appeals/big-give-green-match-fund or https://t.ly/bFIqk between Thursday 18th April and Thursday 25th April.