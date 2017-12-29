APPEAL: Keep stamps for kidney care

I wanted to appeal to your readers to ask them to keep their used stamps this Christmas and donate them to Kidney Care UK to help us raise much needed funds for kidney patients.

Every Christmas more than a billion cards are sent in the UK, and for every 1kg of used stamps donated we can raise as much as £20 to help people with chronic kidney disease.

There are 64,000 people being treated for kidney failure in the UK right now, and 31 people are currently waiting for a transplant in Northumberland.

Your support will help us to provide practical, financial and emotional support for kidney patients and their families when they need it most.

We believe that no one should face kidney disease alone.

You can read and download our step-by-step guide to collecting and donating used stamps at www.kidneycareuk.org

Finally, we hope all of your readers have a fantastic new year.

Paddy Tabor,

Chief Executive, Kidney Care UK,

3-4 The Windmills,

St Mary’s Close,

Alton, Hampshire

GU34 1EF