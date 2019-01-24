Appeal for witnesses made after driver seriously injured in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in north Northumberland.

At about 9.10am yesterday (Wednesday), police received a report of a collision involving a cement mixer and a delivery wagon on the C59 between Easington and Waren Mill, near Belford.

Emergency services attended the scene after the cement mixer, which was travelling towards Waren Mill, and the delivery wagon, travelling towards the A1, collided.

The 21-year-old driver of the cement mixer, was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries where he currently remains.

Officers are now urging anyone who saw what happened, particularly those with dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling on 101 quoting reference 179 16/01/19 or email the investigating officer 510@northumbria.pnn.police.uk