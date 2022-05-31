Appeal for witnesses issued after man seriously injured in collision on A1 in Northumberland

At 2.30pm on Monday, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision involving a car and a lorry on the A1 southbound near the A697 Longhorsley turn off.

Emergency services attended the area and the driver of the car, a 60-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical conditional at this time.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the collision has been launched by officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department and a number of enquiries already carried out.

The A1 north of Morpeth.

Officers are now asking for anyone with information, or motorists who might have dashcam footage to get in touch.