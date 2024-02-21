Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian Daglish, 49, was last seen in the High Pit Road area of the town at 5.20am today, Wednesday, February 21.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and members of the public are being asked to contact police if they have any information about Brian’s whereabouts, which can be done by calling 101.

Brian, who is from North Tyneside, is a white, 5ft 6in tall man with a black and grey beard and moustache. He also has an eye patch on his left eye.