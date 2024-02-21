News you can trust since 1854
Appeal for public to help trace missing North Tyneside man last seen in Cramlington

Northumbria Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Cramlington.
By Craig Buchan
Published 21st Feb 2024, 11:47 GMT
Brian Daglish, 49, was last seen in the High Pit Road area of the town at 5.20am today, Wednesday, February 21.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and members of the public are being asked to contact police if they have any information about Brian’s whereabouts, which can be done by calling 101.

Brian, who is from North Tyneside, is a white, 5ft 6in tall man with a black and grey beard and moustache. He also has an eye patch on his left eye.

He is believed to be wearing green khaki cargo trousers, an Iron Maiden t-shirt, a black zip up hoodie with a black outer jacket, and hiking trainers.