Appeal for dog food and release of new calendars

The next instalment of our weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK.

SHAK is making an appeal for donations of dog food.

Founder Stephen Wylie said: “Running this charity is often like spinning plates, there’s always something to do.

“At the moment we are quite short of tinned dog food, so I’m coming cap in hand again.

“Some of our dogs will only eat if they have wet food mixed in, so please if you can spare any it would be greatly appreciated.

“Thanks again in advance for your generosity.”

Donations can be dropped off at either SHAK HQ, Greenwell Road, Alnwick, NE66 1HB, or the SHAK Store, 12 Bowes Street, Blyth, NE24 1EB.

○ The 2019 SHAK calendar is available to buy.

Thanks have been given to all of the sponsors who have made it possible that every penny from the calendars goes straight into the pot to help the dogs.

To purchase a calendar, visit tinyurl.com/ycs59ek3 or go to the SHAK shop in Blyth.

○ Stephen did an interview last week with BBC Radio Newcastle about the Dangerous Dogs Act.