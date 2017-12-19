Appeal after report of rape in Northumberland

Police are investigating a report that a woman was raped in the Stakeford area of Northumberland.

The incident happened at about 1am on Sunday.

The offender is described as 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall, with a small build, broad shoulders with short hair and a local accent.

He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a dark top, and he was an intruder at an address in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Anderson said: “We have specially trained officers supporting the victim and her family and we will also be increasing our patrols across the area.

“If anyone has any information they think may be useful to our investigation, or saw a lone man fitting the description above around the time the incident took place, then I would ask them to get in contact with us.”

Police are appealing for help from the public and want to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have seen or heard anything suspicious to call officers on 101 – quoting reference 117 of 17/12/17.