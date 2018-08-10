AONB launches photo competition for front cover of new guide

The Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) is holding a competition to find an image for the cover of its 2019 Visitor Guide.

Photos submitted can be of virtually anything, but to be eligible, the photo must have been taken within the Northumberland Coast AONB in 2018.

Ben Wayman's picture on the front cover of the 2018 Visitor Guide.

The closing date for entries is Friday, October 19.

The winner will not only see their image on the front cover of 50,000 copies of the guide, but also receive a voucher for £150 to spend at Stait Photo of Morpeth and Hexham, who are once again sponsoring the competition. The runners-up will receive a canvas print of their image.

Ken Stait, of Stait Photo, will be acting as one of the judges, as will Jane Coltman, who is deputy images editor for Johnston Press’ Northumberland titles, including the Gazette.

She said: “It is always a pleasure to look at the pictures and discover the photographic talents of people who love the Northumberland coast as much as we do.”

Last year’s winning entry was taken by Ben Wayman, a photographer who lives in Newcastle.

Explaining how his shot captured the beauty of the landscape, he said: “I decided to head up the Northumberland coast.

“I was familiar with the great sweeping beaches but thought I’d head to Holy Island early to watch the sunrise.

“Luckily, the clouds began to break up and the sun burst through, lighting up the island.

“We are so lucky to have such a beautiful landscape on our doorstep.”

Images need to be submitted in an electronic format and be of a high enough resolution to be used on the cover of the guide. More advice, previous visitor guide covers and the full set of rules are on the latest blog on the AONB website.