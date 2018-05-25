Antiques show heads to Alnwick

Alnwick Auctions will be hosting presenters from BBC’s Antiques Road Trip this weekend.

The show will be filming at the venue, along Station Road, and owner Nigel Blagburn will be playing a lead role.

He said: “I will be doing the valuation for them for the items they’ll be looking at and then on Sunday they will be filming the auction, which starts at noon.

“It is great that we will be hosting them, although it will be a bit nerve-wracking.”

He encouraged as many people as possible to come along, with doors opening at 10am, ahead of the items going under the hammer.

It isn’t the first time that Antiques Road Trip has filmed in north Northumberland, with experts from the show recently paying visits to Alnwick Vintage and Antique, in the town’s Market Place, and Hedgeley Antique Centre, in Powburn.

Nigel said: “It is great to have them up here in Northumberland. It shows that Alnwick and the surrounding areas are becoming well known for antiques.

“It is good that they are coming to us, instead of heading to the bigger houses elsewhere in the region.”

Nigel, who opened Alnwick Auctions in 2014, said he wasn’t sure when the episode will air.