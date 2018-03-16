Antiques Road Trip films at two Northumberland venues

Antique experts visited two north Northumberland venues last week, as part of filming for a popular BBC show.

James Braxton and Roo Irvine, of Antiques Road Trip, were in the county to capture scenes for an upcoming series, to be aired in September.

Roo Irvine and James Braxton in Alnwick with the Ford Mustang.

The pair stopped at Alnwick Vintage and Antique, in the town’s Market Place, while Roo also popped into Hedgeley Antique Centre, in Powburn.

Helen McKenzie, from the Alnwick venue, said: “James and Roo dropped in at the shop last Thursday for the second day of filming series 17.

“They arrived in a 1966 Ford Mustang, with Roo driving. They found lots to interest them and bought several items, which will be auctioned in Edinburgh.

“I can’t divulge what they bought so you will have to watch the show when it is broadcast in September!”

Roo Irvine with Steve Dixon of Hedgeley Antique Centre.

Steve Dixon, from Hedgeley Antique Centre, said: “Filming went well and Roo had a good look around and bought some items. They have been here a few times now and regard it for having good variety.”