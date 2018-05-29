Antiques event helps raise funds for hospice

To mark 200 years since Doxford Hall was officially built, an afternoon was recently held with antiques expert David Harper which raised both eyebrows and charitable funds.

David spoke about his career, gave antique talks, told stories of his life on television and valued antiques brought in by guests. He also donated one of his own paintings.

Not only did the event celebrate Doxford Hall, donations were also given to HospiceCare North Northumberland, with £420 raised.

Eric Kortenbach, general manager of Doxford Hall Hotel, said: “This was a truly wonderful event and a perfect way to celebrate the bicentenary of Doxford Hall. It was an afternoon enjoyed by all.”

Rebecca Taylor of HospiceCare North Northumberland, said: “I would like to thank all who attended and a very special thanks to Doxford Hall for organising it.”

There was an interesting and eclectic range of antiques and objects brought in by guests to be valued, from gold evening bags to pocket watches, prints and porcelain.

John Dobson, a local Northumbrian was commissioned to build Doxford Hall. Best known for designing Newcastle Central Station, John was arguably the region’s greatest architect and completed building Doxford Hall in 1818.