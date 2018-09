Another vehicle has been stranded on Holy Island's tidal causeway

The latest incident happened on Thursday when two people got caught out by the incoming tide.

Holy Island and Berwick Coastguard Rescue Teams were called out.

A wade rescue was deployed to make contact with the pair, who were happy to remain in the refuge box until the tide receded and causeway reopened.

A Coastguard spokesman said: 'We would like to remind all persons to check the tide times before trying to cross the causeway.'