Another road closure in Lesbury next week

The road going out of Lesbury towards the coast is likely to be closed for a fortnight from Monday for drainage works to take place.

It follows the road through the village itself, from the A1068 roundabout to the junction with Longhoughton Road, being closed for four days this week for resurfacing work.

The closure from Monday is a section of Bridge End, between the junctions with the B1339 Longhoughton Road and Foxton Drive.

The official road-closure order runs from Monday, January 15, until Monday, March 5, however, it is expected that the road will only be closed from Monday (January 22) until Monday, February 5.

Access will be maintained for residents and a diversion will be in place via the B1339 through Lesbury, the A1068, the B1338 into Alnmouth and Foxton Drive, and vice versa.

The closure has been requested by KW Purvis to install a concrete pipe across the road to provide storm-water drainage.

This work relates to the new homes which are to be built on land north of Townfoot.

Back in December 2015, a hybrid application by Northumberland Estates – a full bid for 10 new affordable homes and an outline scheme for 10 self-build plots – was given the green light by the county council.

Then, in August last year, a reserved-matters application by Lindisfarne Homes for the 10 self-build plots was granted permission, which the firm is now marketing as Foxton Glade.