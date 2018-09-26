Another developer targets north Northumberland village

Plans for another major housing development in an ‘over-stretched’ north Northumberland village have been lodged.

PCD (UK) Ltd wants to build 58 homes on land at the northern end of Longframlington, to the west of the A697.

The site, which already has planning permission for 17 detached properties, is directly north of Cussins’ Fenwick Park development, which consists of a total of 63 houses across two phases.

In the case of this latest scheme, the application says that the principle of development on this site has already been established through the permissions granted in August 2016 for six houses and then a year later for a further 11 dwellings.

The proposed development would consist of eight two-bedroom apartments, 26 three-bedroom houses, four three-bedroom bungalows, 15 four-bedroom homes and five five-bedroom properties.

‘The previously approved developments consisted of traditionally designed properties and the current application follows much the same approach,’ the application states.

‘The scheme features nine house types with different forms and layouts, but a consistent aesthetic approach, referencing the Northumberland domestic vernacular.’

The bid comes hot on the heels of councillors refusing an outline scheme for 40 new homes the other side of the A697 from this site, on land to the south of Lightpipe Farm.

Planning officers had said that the social benefit of a full realignment of the A697/C106 junction outweighed the environmental impacts.

But members of the North Northumberland Local Area Council wholeheartedly disagreed at their August meeting, rejecting the scheme by eight votes to zero with one abstention.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the village, detailed plans have been submitted in relation to two approved outline schemes for a total of five new homes at Ashlea.

Ben O'Connell, Local Democracy Reporting Service