Annual event to be a fantastic day for all

Community talents will take centre stage as an annual show returns.

Rebranded simply as ‘Etal Show’, the event – now in its 82nd year – will take place on Sunday.

There will be an array of attractions, headed by an open exhibition featuring some 170 classes for the best of local produce and crafts.

The showground will play host to ‘have-a-go’ dog agility for four-legged faithful friends.

And there will be free face-painting, a bouncy castle, vintage vehicles and music from local bands.

As well as the usual food stalls offering a range of refreshments, the show committee welcomes Cheviot Brewery, a micro-brewery that has recently been established in Ford and Etal Estates.

Committee chairman Rob O’Rourke said: “We’re all really excited for this year’s show.

“The whole committee always puts a lot of work in to make the show a great day out, with this year being no exception. There’s such a variety of things to do and see, it’s definitely going to be a great day.”

The showground is next to Etal Village, 10 miles North of Wooler. Admission is £4 adults, including parking, and free for children. Gates open at noon. For the schedule and entry forms, visit www.etalshow.org or search Etal Show on Facebook.