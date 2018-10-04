Annual beer festival will raise funds for hospice

The annual Red Lion Inn Beer Festival takes place this weekend, in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The event (over 21s only) runs from tomorrow until Sunday, featuring beer, cider, Prosecco and a gin bar.

Entry fee is £12 (paid only once), which includes a glass, tasting notes, three beer tokens and wristband.

As part of the festival, there will be a barbecue tomorrow and Saturday at 6pm. There will also be live music tomorrow and Saturday night, as well as Sunday afternoon.

The event is sponsored by Newcastle-based company, Jobling-Purser.

It is the fourth year in a row that HospiceCare has been chosen to be the sole beneficiary of the event.

The last three festivals have helped to raise more than £19,000 for the cause, supporting around 780 hours of Hospice at Home care.

For more information, call 01665 830584 or visit the Alnmouth Beer Festival Facebook page.