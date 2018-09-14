Anniversary show marked with display of monster leeks

Dedicated and enthusiastic members of The Olde Ship Inn Leek Club put forward a bumper crop of entries to mark its 50th anniversary show.

Visitors to the event, held at the Seahouses inn, browsed a dazzling display of vegetables, including best leek in show and a giant cabbage, and breathed in a feast of florals in the flower section.

New members Garry Annison and Alex Sim.

Sweeping the board was green-fingered Alan Warnaby, who took plenty of first prizes, including the coveted best leek in show, stand of three leeks, stand of three onions, intermediate leek, heaviest vegetable and one flower and one vegetable.

Ray Massey lifted the trophy for the most points in show and the Richard Patterson Memorial trophy, taking firsts for prizes including collection of three vegetables, stand of three carrots – long and stump – stand of three onion sets, three round potatoes, as well as four drop scones, a ginger cake and homemade preserve.

Jason Liddell took first prizes for stand of six shallots, three cactus dahlias, three ball dahlias and for the chocolate cake class.

New member Gary Annison took firsts in the three pompom dahlias, Victoria sandwich cake and the four rock buns classes.

Ben Patterson was third in the stand of three leeks category.

Jane Patterson’s tomatoes impressed to win the six tomatoes on a plate class while Heather Chamberlain and David Moor won the decorative arrangement of flowers and the vase of three gladioli respectively.

Claire Thorburn’s stand of beetroot and four cheese scones also took first-prize tickets.

Committee member Ray Massey said: “It was a spectacular show. It was really well supported, both by club members with fantastic entries as well as being well attended by members of the public.

“The charity auction was a big success and the committee would like to thank everyone who supported the event and of course to the Glen family, owners of The Olde Ship Inn, for their continued support and generosity towards the club.

Gracie and Imogen Annison with an enormous cabbage.

“We are always on the look-out for new members to join the club and take part in the show to ensure it continues for years to come.

“You don’t have to be an expert gardener by any means – we’re always happy to help people get started.

“If anyone is interested in joining the club they can leave their details behind the bar at the Ship or come along to the next committee meeting. Information and committee meeting dates are on display in the Ship.”