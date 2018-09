An interpretation board has been placed on the site of the Battle of Homildon Hill, near Wooler.

The board was unveiled by the Duke of Northumberland to coincide with the anniversary of the 1402 battle, in which English forces overcame the Scots.

Today, Homildon Hill is better known as Humbleton Hill.

The board, designed and funded by the Battlefields Trust, has been placed on the footpath leading to the battle site.

The Duke’s ancestor, Hotspur, Henry Percy, was victorious in the battle.