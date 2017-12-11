Anniversary dinner dance held by agricultural society

A dinner dance has brought Glendale Agricultural Society’s 125th anniversary celebrations to an end.

More than 170 guests enjoyed the finest of company, cuisine and entertainment at the event in Wooler.

Everyone was thanked for attending by chairman Ronald Barber, who was also keen to stress what a vital role the Glendale Agricultural Society plays in supporting and helping to sustain agricultural and wider rural industries in the area.

Society secretary Rachael Tait and her colleagues were thanked for their hard work and commitment. There was also praise for Peter Allen and his staff for the catering, the Riverside Bar and Restaurant, Olympus Marquees and all sponsors of the event.

The minutes of the Society’s first meeting state that ‘all persons interested in agriculture in the Glendale Union are invited to attend’ and, 125 years on, this still remains the case.

Rachael said: “The evening was an excellent way to mark this historical milestone and one which will certainly be remembered in the Society’s records for future generations.

“The rural community from across Glendale were keen to celebrate and, although intended to be purely a celebration and social occasion, £3,200 was raised through by the raffle and auction, which is a tremendous boost to the Society’s funds.”