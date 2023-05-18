Anniversary celebrations planned by Northumberland Young Farmers
An anniversary ball and photo is being organised by Northumberland Young Farmers to mark a special anniversary.
It is the 90th anniversary of the Northumberland Federation of Young Farmers Clubs.
Members, past and present will be making their way to St James’ Park in Newcastle to celebrate on Saturday, October 21.
The event will begin at 7pm and will include a three course meal, followed by live entertainment. The dress code for the event is black tie. Tickets are £55 per person on sale from June 12. For any enquiries contact: [email protected]
The Federation would also like to take a group photo of the past County Chairmen/Chairwomen and County Presidents. This will be taken on Saturday, June 3 at 12pm at the County Rally which is to be held at Fairnley, Cambo.
County field worker Claire Thompson said "The group photo and anniversary ball will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the past 90 years. Northumberland YFC has a vast network of members, advisory, leaders and supporters all of which are instrumental to the strength of the federation today."