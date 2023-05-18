Alnwick Young Farmers in 2014.

It is the 90th anniversary of the Northumberland Federation of Young Farmers Clubs.

Members, past and present will be making their way to St James’ Park in Newcastle to celebrate on Saturday, October 21.

The event will begin at 7pm and will include a three course meal, followed by live entertainment. The dress code for the event is black tie. Tickets are £55 per person on sale from June 12. For any enquiries contact: [email protected]

The Federation would also like to take a group photo of the past County Chairmen/Chairwomen and County Presidents. This will be taken on Saturday, June 3 at 12pm at the County Rally which is to be held at Fairnley, Cambo.