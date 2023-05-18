News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Ant and Dec announce Saturday Night Takeaway departure
Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints over star’s Coronation comments
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase

Anniversary celebrations planned by Northumberland Young Farmers

An anniversary ball and photo is being organised by Northumberland Young Farmers to mark a special anniversary.

By Nicola BoltonContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:22 BST
Alnwick Young Farmers in 2014.Alnwick Young Farmers in 2014.
Alnwick Young Farmers in 2014.

It is the 90th anniversary of the Northumberland Federation of Young Farmers Clubs.

Members, past and present will be making their way to St James’ Park in Newcastle to celebrate on Saturday, October 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will begin at 7pm and will include a three course meal, followed by live entertainment. The dress code for the event is black tie. Tickets are £55 per person on sale from June 12. For any enquiries contact: [email protected]

The Federation would also like to take a group photo of the past County Chairmen/Chairwomen and County Presidents. This will be taken on Saturday, June 3 at 12pm at the County Rally which is to be held at Fairnley, Cambo.

Most Popular

County field worker Claire Thompson said "The group photo and anniversary ball will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the past 90 years. Northumberland YFC has a vast network of members, advisory, leaders and supporters all of which are instrumental to the strength of the federation today."

Related topics:TicketsNewcastle