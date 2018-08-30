Ann Cleeves becomes a patron for charity

Tyneside and Northumberland Mind has confirmed that Ann Cleeves – bestselling author of the acclaimed ITV series Vera and Shetland – has agreed to become the charity’s patron.

The charity is dedicated to supporting people with their mental health.

Alex Wilson, CEO for the charity, said: “This is a massive opportunity to promote us. We will be working with Ann to raise our profile over the forthcoming months.

“With her support, we will ensure that as many people know that we are here providing support and services for those with mental ill-health throughout the Tyneside and Northumberland area.”

Ann and her family have already raised more than £4,000 for the charity in memory of her husband Tim, who lived with bipolar and bouts of acute depression.

Ann said: “I’m delighted to become patron and to support its vital work in this region. No one should have to face mental illness alone.”