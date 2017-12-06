ANIMALS: MP should explain vote

I have just read with interest, and fully support, the letter from Clare Hinchliffe appealing for London Marathon runners to join Team PDSA for the event that featured on your website.

How ironic it is that on the same webpage was a photograph of our esteemed MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan grinning from the back of a car and launching her Christmas toy appeal.

Mrs Trevelyan has just voted against, and helped to defeat, Amendment NC30 to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

This amendment would have retained, after Brexit, the recognition that animals are “sentient beings” and can therefore feel both pain and emotions.

I would like to know how she can justify voting to reduce animal welfare standards, or whether this is a case of her putting her career before the wishes of her constituents by supporting the Government regardless?

David Duggan,

Chatton