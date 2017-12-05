Anglers reminded to submit returns

The Environment Agency is calling upon all migratory salmon and sea trout rod licence holders to submit their catch return records by January 1, 2018.

The submission of anglers’ reports plays a vital role in the assessment and management of stocks in England.

Anglers can fill in their catch returns online at www.gov.uk/catch-return

The information submitted forms part of the wider Environment Agency’s Salmon 5 Point Approach, which aims to conserve and enhance England’s salmon populations.

The submission is a legal requirement for all salmon and sea trout anglers, and each submission will go towards securing the future of the sport.

Lawrence Talks, national senior advisor for salmonoid management, said: “Salmon are a highly valued fish in the world of angling and we ask all migratory salmon and sea trout rod licence holders to complete a catch return in order to help us secure the future of this sport.

“The Environment Agency, Government and partners are committed to taking action to conserve and enhance England’s salmon populations. We use the catch return data to access and manage salmon and sea trout stocks in a sustainable way.”