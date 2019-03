The historic church of Alnham held a special thanksgiving service after reaching an important milestone in its renovations.

It is now dry and watertight and has a kitchen and toilet.

The service was conducted by the Bishop of Newcastle, Christine Hardman, supported by John Sinclair, the new Rector of Upper Coquetdale, Assistant Priest, the Rev Ann Peters, and the Rev Sue Joyner, head of Harbottle CE First School.

The church was first mentioned in records in 1135.