An opportunity to play your part

The Great British Spring Clean, organised by Keep Britain Tidy, begins tomorrow (Friday), and will run for a month until April 23.

Around 390,000 people have signed up for the campaign, including more than 144,000 children, beating last year’s record of 374,000. The campaign hopes to reach half a million people.

Children all over the UK are taking action in respect of the environment. Many went on strike protesting over climate change and refused to buy plastic noses for Comic Relief. Now they are taking to the streets, beaches and parks to clean up litter.

Everyone wants a safer and cleaner environment for our children to grow up in.

Taxpayers spend £800million every year to clear up litter and fly-tipping. Around 2.9 million small mammals are killed by litter in the UK each year, and around 100,000 marine creatures and a million sea birds die from plastic pollution each year. It’s estimated that 80 per cent of the plastic in the world’s oceans originated on land.

If these facts aren’t reason enough to sign up, consider the fresh air, exercise and social benefits of litter-picking. To sign up visit gbspringclean.org

Anyone can get involved, but children should be joined by a responsible adult.

You can pledge to contribute to the campaign by picking up as much litter as you like, whenever you like, at any point during the campaign, organise a clean-up with friends, neighbours, community groups or your workplace, or join an organised group.

Details of groups are on the interactive online map. Click on the map to find out details and to let the organiser know you’ll be joining. They will liaise with you directly about timings and any equipment needed.

Clean-ups already arranged are at Amble beach, Sunday, 11am to 1pm; Alnwick town centre, Sunday, 10am to noon; Warkworth beach, Thursday, March 28, 1pm to 3pm; Felton, Saturday, March 30, 10am to 11am ; Alnmouth beach, Sunday, March 31, 10am to noon.

Thanks to all the people who supported our LitterBugs International Women’s Day coffee morning on March 9. We raised £500, which was donated to Bloody Good Period, a charity providing sanitary protection to women in poverty and refugees in the UK.

You can get in touch with us on FaceBook or email litterbugsnorthumberland@gmail.com

Beach clean details can be found at www.coast-care.co.uk