Ambulances added to fleet

Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care has taken delivery of eight new ambulances.

The charity now has a fleet of more than 30 custom ambulances which provide free transport to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

Fleet manager Ian Marshall said: “With amazing help and support from our community, fund-raisers and local businesses, we’re able to introduce these new Nissan NV300 ambulances. All offer additional comfort and facilities. I am confident we can reach our goal – to transport more than 40,000 cancer patients in 2019.”

Gosforth-based Daft as a Brush covers Northumberland, North and South Tyneside, Durham, Newcastle and the surrounding area.

Brian Burnie, who founded the charity after selling Doxford Hall, near Alnwick, is currently walking 7,000 miles to promote the concept of free transport for people undergoing cancer treatment.