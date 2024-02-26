Ambulance crews including helicopter called after fall near Belford
North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) were called to the incident at 12.09pm on Saturday.
A GNAAS spokesperson said: “We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 12.41pm.
"Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient and the patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew.”
It was one of 17 incidents attended by GNAAS critical care teams over the weekend.
Eleven of these were in the North East, with the helicopter called four times and rapid response vehicles seven times (including stand downs). Six alerts were in Cumbria, four involving the helicopter.
GNAAS needs to raise £8.5m a year to remain operational.
To find out more about how you can support the charity visit: gna.as/fund247