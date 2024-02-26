Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North East Ambulance Service and Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) were called to the incident at 12.09pm on Saturday.

A GNAAS spokesperson said: “We had a doctor and paramedic on board our aircraft and they arrived on scene at 12.41pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat a patient and the patient was taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew.”

The Great North Air Ambulance Service at Buckton, near Belford.

It was one of 17 incidents attended by GNAAS critical care teams over the weekend.

Eleven of these were in the North East, with the helicopter called four times and rapid response vehicles seven times (including stand downs). Six alerts were in Cumbria, four involving the helicopter.

GNAAS needs to raise £8.5m a year to remain operational.