Ambulance crew transported to Holy Island by lifeboat to deal with medical emergency
Ambulance crew were transported to Holy Island with the help of Seahouses lifeboat on Sunday.
UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses all-weather lifeboat shortly before 4pm to assist North East Ambulance Service with a medical emergency.
The causeway was closing due to the rising tide so the ambulance crew were directed to Seahouses harbour and taken to Lindisfarne on board the lifeboat, where they were met by the local coastguard team.
The casualty was assessed by the ambulance crew and a decision was made to transfer the person to the lifeboat, for transport back to Seahouses. There, the casualty was placed aboard the ambulance and conveyed to the Northumberland Critical Care Hospital at Cramlington.
An RNLI spokesperson said: “This was yet another good example of the emergency services working closely together, for the welfare and benefit of a person on Holy Island requiring medical assistance when the causeway was closed by the tide.”