Ambulance crew transported to Holy Island by lifeboat to deal with medical emergency

Seahouses all-weather lifeboat. Picture: Seahouses RNLI

UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses all-weather lifeboat shortly before 4pm to assist North East Ambulance Service with a medical emergency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The causeway was closing due to the rising tide so the ambulance crew were directed to Seahouses harbour and taken to Lindisfarne on board the lifeboat, where they were met by the local coastguard team.

The casualty was assessed by the ambulance crew and a decision was made to transfer the person to the lifeboat, for transport back to Seahouses. There, the casualty was placed aboard the ambulance and conveyed to the Northumberland Critical Care Hospital at Cramlington.