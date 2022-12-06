UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses all weather lifeboat at 11.38am, following a request for assistance from the North East Ambulance Service.

A woman had fallen ill and an Island nurse had advised the patient’s evacuation but the causeway was closed by the tide.

The RNLI have an agreed protocol with the North East Ambulance Service for such situations.

Seahouses lifeboat entering the harbour.

With the paramedics aboard, the lifeboat made the best and safest speed to the Island, due to the sea conditions, which were quite rough with a strong gusting northerly wind.

On arrival at Holy Island at 12:28pm, the local Coastguard Rescue Team, met the lifeboat at the pier.

They then transported the ambulance crew to the patient’s location.

It was decided that after assessing the casualty, she should remain on the island, and be evacuated to hospital by road ambulance when the tide receded.

The paramedic remained with the casualty, while his colleague was returned to Seahouses to collect their vehicle and return to the causeway and await the tide receding. It was not in the casualty’s best interest, to transfer her in the current sea conditions.