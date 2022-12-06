Ambulance crew ferried to Holy Island by Seahouses lifeboat for medical emergency
Lifeboat crew transported paramedics to Holy Island to help with a medical emergency earlier today (Tuesday).
UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses all weather lifeboat at 11.38am, following a request for assistance from the North East Ambulance Service.
A woman had fallen ill and an Island nurse had advised the patient’s evacuation but the causeway was closed by the tide.
The RNLI have an agreed protocol with the North East Ambulance Service for such situations.
With the paramedics aboard, the lifeboat made the best and safest speed to the Island, due to the sea conditions, which were quite rough with a strong gusting northerly wind.
On arrival at Holy Island at 12:28pm, the local Coastguard Rescue Team, met the lifeboat at the pier.
They then transported the ambulance crew to the patient’s location.
It was decided that after assessing the casualty, she should remain on the island, and be evacuated to hospital by road ambulance when the tide receded.
The paramedic remained with the casualty, while his colleague was returned to Seahouses to collect their vehicle and return to the causeway and await the tide receding. It was not in the casualty’s best interest, to transfer her in the current sea conditions.
Seahouses RNLI spokesman Ian Clayton added: “This was probably the best option for this lady, as a passage back to Seahouses in these sea conditions, could have had a detrimental effect for her. We hope she makes a good recovery and were pleased we were able to offer her some assistance at a difficult time.”