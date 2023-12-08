Northumberland Wildlife Trust has been working with members of the Amble Youth Project and, since the partnership started in October, six young people have become eco influencers.

Each of the young people, aged between 13-16, has special educational needs but they are now experienced enough to be taking the lead in environmental social action projects.

As an added bonus, the group has just been given an extra special boost in the form of £500 from the Reece Foundation to purchase materials for their ongoing projects.

Since taking part in the Eco Influencers Scheme, members have designed and planned to create a wildlife garden at the Dilston Road based youth club focusing on planting flowers for bees and pollinators and growing their own fruit, herbs and vegetables for the local community.

Members of the Amble Youth Project get creative.

They have also been busy creating new habitats for local wildlife such as making hedgehog homes, insect hotels and bird boxes to plant in the local area.

Recently they’ve been learning about birds as they were involved in creating a bird themed display for the recent Amble Light Parade and during the recent cold weather were busy collecting old car tyres to decorate and use as planters to display outside the youth club to make it more inviting and wildlife friendly.

The young people have really enjoyed giving back to the community by clearing up litter in and around Amble and next year plan to run local litter picking events with local residents.

Litter collected will be turned into a sculpture of a dolphin to raise awareness of the impact waste pollution has on the environment, wildlife and the seas. This will eventually take pride of place outside the youth club

Demmi Robinson, NWT Eco Mentor and a member of the Amble Youth Project get creative.

Demmi Robinson, Northumberland Wildlife Trust eco mentor said: “Although the young people only meet once a week for two hours, they have achieved so much in such a short space of time. The group is so enthusiastic about protecting the environment and standing up for wildlife as well as giving back to their community.

“I’m excited to see their ideas come to life in the New Year and who knows, the next pioneering conservationist may be in the team.”