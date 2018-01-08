Amble Town Council round-up: Cycle route set to change, plus town twinning, 20mph speed signs, council donations ...

A cycle route in Amble is expected to be changed to stop vehicles and cyclists travelling in opposite directions.

The Sustrans national cycle route has been taking cyclists in the opposite direction to traffic along Leazes Street, since the introduction of the town’s one-way system.

Critics argued this was dangerous and a petition calling for change was signed by more than 270 people.

Coun Jeff Watson presented this to the Northern Area council meeting towards the end of last year and it was agreed for the route to be changed. It now just needs final county-council approval.

He said: “Common sense has prevailed. I am confident that the route will be altered.”

Amble Mayor Jane Dargue said: “We have spent more than a year fighting this.”

MEMBERS KEEN ON TWINNING

Councillors are keen to find out more about an idea to twin Amble with another town.

In November, Amble businesswoman Claire Shiels asked for people’s opinions on Facebook about whether The Friendliest Port should twin with a similar-sized UK tourist coastal resort which has experienced similar issues to Amble, such as parking and an influx of new housing.

It attracted some positive feedback online and, at last month’s meeting, councillors expressed an interest. They said they would like to invite her along to a town-council meeting to discuss the matter further.

MORE 20MPH SIGNS ARE NEEDED

Coun Kate Morrison has called for more signage to inform drivers about the newly-introduced 20mph restriction in Amble. She said that a lot of drivers were exceeding speeds of 30mph. County and town councillor Jeff Watson suggested mentioning the matter to the police.

STUDENT ASKS TO DO LITTER-PICKING

The town council has agreed to a request from a James Calvert Spence College pupil who has asked if she can carry out litter-picking for an hour each week, to help her achieve her Duke of Edinburgh bronze award. Amble Mayor Jane Dargue described it as great.

CALL FOR MONUMENT TO HONOUR HEROES

Coun Helen Lewis wondered if a monument to honour fallen heroes could be installed. She said: “Amble has memorials for the World Wars, but we should have a monument to honour other conflicts, with a plinth saying ‘in memory of those who died in conflicts around the world’.

LOCAL DEMOCRACY SESSION A SUCCESS

Town-council representatives visited James Calvert Spence College – South Avenue to talk about local democracy. Amble Mayor Jane Dargue described the day as a success and praised the pupils, saying: “The students were very attentive and keen to engage in the discussions.”

DONATIONS GIVEN TO GOOD CAUSES

The town council has agreed to give donations to Northumberland Theatre Company, North Northumberland Health Walks, The ASR/MCS (Air Sea Rescue and Marine Craft Section) Club and Northumberland Pride, which is holding a festival in Alnwick in June.