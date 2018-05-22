Amble Town Council news round-up

“We will continue to push for progress.” That was the message from Coun Jane Dargue about potential improvements at James Calvert Spence College (JCSC).

She told members of Amble Town Council: “There has been a meeting with David Nisbet (head of school) and Neil Rodgers (executive head) and we will continue to push for progress for a review of capacity and regeneration of infrastructure.

“The county council’s head of children’s services, Wayne Daley, has promised a meeting. I hope this will happen soon.”

Last year, the-then Labour administration unveiled a scheme to transform JCSC, but after the Conservatives came into power, the group said no business case had been made and the JCSC plans would be considered as part of a county-wide review.

Have your say: Residents are set to be given their chance to have their say on the wording for a planned First World War peace sculpture in the town.

The monument is to be placed near to the war memorial, although planning permission will be required before it can be erected.

Councillors involved in the scheme want the monument to have poignant wording and a poll will be set up to allow residents to pick their favourite shortlisted phrases.

Mayor Craig Weir said: “Putting it out to the community is a good idea because it is a community memorial. We will see what the response is.”

Theatre donation: Amble Town Council has agreed to donate £250 to The Puffin Theatre Club. The newly-formed drama group has members aged between five and 12, and rehearses every Saturday at the town’s Dovecote Centre. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Memorial netting: An application is to be made for listed building consent to put bird netting on the top of the war memorial in the Town Square. The structure has been at the centre of a community fund-raising effort to help pay for the cost of major redevelopment works.

Town Mayor: Coun Craig Weir has been elected as Mayor of Amble, while Helen Lewis has been appointed as his deputy. Coun Weir takes over from Coun Jane Dargue, who held the position for two years. Coun Dargue said that it has been an honour and a privilege to be the town Mayor.

Youth festival: Coun Tracey Hinton said that plans are being put in place to hold a youth festival in September. She hopes that it will coincide with the opening of the new youth café at Amble Youth Project. She added: “I hope this will be a reinvention of the youth project.”

Pub plan: A plan to open a micropub in Amble is being drawn up. Jake Castleman is behind the venture and told members that he is looking for a venue. He said that the pub would serve local ales, gins and cheeses. Potential opening times would be 5.30pm to 10.30pm/11pm.