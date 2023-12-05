Amble teacher wins Barbour raffle prize at Northumbria Wildlife Trust event
Music teacher Hannah from Amble won a pair of ankle wellingtons in the Barbour raffle at Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s first ever Switch and Stitch: Eco Fashion event at Northumbria University.
Billed as an alternative to fast fashion, the aim of Switch and Stitch, organised by the wildlife charity’s Young People’s Forum, was for people to swap clothes and get tips on how to mend and upcycle their wardrobe favourites from fashion experts.
The waterproof boots are a welcome addition for Hannah, a Northumberland Surfers Against Sewage volunteer working with a team to secure bathing status for the River Coquet.
Alex Reynolds, Northumberland Wildlife Trust education officer said:“I’m delighted Hannah won the boots in the raffle as she spends a lot of time in muddy conditions as part of her volunteering with Surfers Against Sewage.
“It was so generous of Barbour to donate the items for the raffle as the funds raised will support future Young People’s Forum projects. The event was a great success and it was so rewarding to see so many people standing up for the planet.”