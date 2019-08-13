Amble RNLI helps coastguard deal with fisherman's boat drifting from harbour
The RNLI was called out to deal with a drifting boat at Amble harbour.
Humber Coastguard received reports of a boat drifting out from Amble harbour and it was prompted to request the assistance of Amble RNLI to deal with the situation.
The incident involving a boat took place during the early hours of Sunday, August 11 at around 12.10am.
The Amble All weather Lifeboat which is named ‘Elizabeth and Leonard’ was launched to investigate the incident. A search was put in place around the area around Coquet Island where a 10m potting boat was quickly located near the north steel rocks.
The boat was taken in tow for the harbour and was berthed alongside the quay by around 1.30am.
The coxswain, David Bell, said that the boat is owned by a local lobster fisherman and the loss would have badly affected his work.