Amble RNLI rescued two people from their sinking boat after they were heard calling for help in the water without life jackets.

Two lifeboats were launched after the UK Coastguard received a request at 8:24pm on Friday July 19 to help the two people offshore in Druridge Bay.

The inshore lifeboat was first on scene and located the first casualty struggling to stay above the water due to no lifejacket. The other casualty was not very responsive and both casualties were rescued and quickly assessed to be found hypothermic and at risk of secondary drowning.

The casualties were brought to Hadston beach into the hands of Amble coastguards and paramedics. While waiting for the ambulance, the inshore crew and all weather lifeboat stayed on scene in case any further medical assistance was required.

Amble RNLI rescued the casualties from Druridge Bay.

It is believed the boat sank and that both persons had been in the water for around 45 minutes calling for help when an onlooker heard them and dialled 999 for the coastguard.