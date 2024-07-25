Amble RNLI called out to rescue people from a sinking boat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two lifeboats were launched after the UK Coastguard received a request at 8:24pm on Friday July 19 to help the two people offshore in Druridge Bay.
The inshore lifeboat was first on scene and located the first casualty struggling to stay above the water due to no lifejacket. The other casualty was not very responsive and both casualties were rescued and quickly assessed to be found hypothermic and at risk of secondary drowning.
The casualties were brought to Hadston beach into the hands of Amble coastguards and paramedics. While waiting for the ambulance, the inshore crew and all weather lifeboat stayed on scene in case any further medical assistance was required.
It is believed the boat sank and that both persons had been in the water for around 45 minutes calling for help when an onlooker heard them and dialled 999 for the coastguard.
A Facebook post by Amble RNLI Lifeboat Station said: "This incident goes to show how vital lifejackets and safety equipment can be at sea as you never know what circumstances you could end up in. This rescue is definitely two lives saved and we’d like to wish both casualties a speedy recovery. A big shout out to whomever it was that heard the call for help and called it in as this could very well have been a different outcome.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.