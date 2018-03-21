Amble restaurant is shortlisted for award

A renowned Amble seafood restaurant is in the running to win a prestigious award for the third time in a row.

The Old Boat House has once again been shortlisted for Best Coastal Fish Restaurant of the Year, as part of the annual Fishing News Awards.

The harbour-side eatery won the accolade in 2016 and 2017, and is now going for the hat-trick.

A public vote has opened and runs until midnight on Friday, April 27.

The Best Coastal Fish Restaurant category recognises UK and Irish seafood venues which show outstanding support for the commercial fishing industry in their local area, demonstrating a focus on locally-landed fish and a menu that incorporates a good range of species.

And The Old Boat House does exactly that, specialising in serving fresh fish from local boats where possible and has gained a dedicated fan base for its celebration of British seafood, friendly service and picturesque harbour views.

But it is up against some tough competition this year. Other contenders are Latimer’s Seafood, Sunderland; Cafe Môr, South Pembrokeshire; Crab House Café, Wyke Regis; Cromars, St Andrew’s; Magpie Café, Whitby; No. 7 Fish Bistro, Torquay; Rockfish, Dartmouth; The Idle Rocks, St Mawes; and The Seahorse, Dartmouth.

For more information about the restaurants that are shortlisted, as well as to see the other categories and to vote for your favourite, visit fishingnews.co.uk/awards

To join the conversation on Twitter use the hashtag #FishingNewsAwards.