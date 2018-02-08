Amble restaurant closes down

An Amble restaurant has closed down, to the shock and disappointment of its customers.

The owners of the Fat Mermaid, at Coble Quay, have announced that the eatery has shut its doors.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated: ‘It’s with a heavy heart and we are saddened to tell you all that we have decided to close Fat Mermaid. This has not been an easy decision to make and hope all our wonderful guests will still visit us at Sea & Soil (in Amble).

‘A huge thank you to all our wonderful team, all the best for the future.

‘We will be going through the diary this coming week to contact all bookings. Any vouchers that have been sold at Fat Mermaid will be honoured at Sea & Soil.

‘If you have any queries of bookings or vouchers, please contact Jonny on 01665 713569.’

The news prompted disappointment on social media from Fat Mermaid fans, with many saying they were sorry to hear the news and that they loved eating at the venue.

It is the second restaurant in Amble to close down in a matter of months, after Italian eatery Zecca shut at the end of last year.