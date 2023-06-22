Amble pupils escape the classroom for a day at Druridge Bay nature reserve

Pupils watching the Canada geese flying over the pond at Hauxley.

The Year 7 students from James Calvert Spence College, situated on South Avenue, had a great day with members of the wildlife charity’s Wild City team at its Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre and reserve.

Making the most of the hot weather, the students learned about the invertebrates that find a home on the coastal nature reserve and were able to fine-tune their bug hunting skills using magnifying glasses to peer under rotting logs, and sweep nets to catch invertebrates in flight.

Better still, they were able to witness evolution springing out of their textbooks and into real-life by seeing how many different types of birds and beaks they could spot on the reserve - from the long pointy beak of an oyster catcher to the broad bill of a shelduck, the seed eating bill of a goldfinch to the hooky beak of a kestrel.

At this time of year, the Druridge Bay reserve is home to over 45 different species of birds as well as butterflies, moths, dragonflies and damselflies.

Alex Reynolds, Northumberland Wildlife Trust education officer says: “At the Trust we are firm believers that children need to experience nature at an early age if the UK is to stand any chance of tackling climate change and other environmental threats which is why it was so important they came out to the reserve with us.