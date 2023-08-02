The competition was set up in honour of the Hexham-born feminist poet, Elizabeth Gibson Cheyne, and was organised by Northumberland poet Hon Corbett.

Ali Rowland was awarded the prize for her poem ‘Mam On Demand’ and was invited to read the poem at the Quillseekers gathering at the Forum Cinema in Hexham on July 28.

Ali's poems often deal with her own mental health issues but also celebrate the beauty of the Northumberland landscape and its power to help raise everyone’s spirits.