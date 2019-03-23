Amble nets nearly £400,000 for new sculpture trail

Amble Development Trust has received £396,000 from the Government's Coastal Community Fund.

It will go towards the Bord Waalk, a project to create a bird themed sculpture trail of national significance to build on the highly successful Harbour Village project and raise the profile of Amble as a tourist destination.

Warkworth Harbour Commissioners also get £15,750 from the Coastal Revival Fund for a study to look at options for regenerating and finding new uses for an old harbour office.

They are among the projects being supported through the Coastal Community Fund and Coastal Revival Fund.

Coastal communities across the North East will benefit from almost £2.7 million from UK Government funds awarded to seven projects to help develop and improve tourist attractions, create jobs and promote socio-economic growth.

Innovative businesses, historic buildings, new museums and the restoration of much-loved coastal heritage sites are a few of the projects benefiting from a major injection of more than £36 million funding for coastal communities nationally announced today.

The investment in the North East announced today includes over £2.5million from the Coastal Communities Fund and almost £136,000 from the Coastal Revival Fund.

The three Coastal Communities Fund projects are forecast to collectively support 290 jobs, and attract up to £1.5million in additional investment from the public and private sectors.

Elsewhere, Durham County Council receives £1.325million towards a £2.23million project to create a visitor and events hub for Crimdon Beach. It would act as a coastal volunteer, health, educational and information hub for the Durham Heritage Coast.

Sunderland City Council has been granted £820,000 towards a £1.4 million project to repurpose underused historic buildings in Sunderland for commercial space for creative businesses and tourism sector support, including upgrading caravan facilities and delivering new beach huts.

Berwick Coastal Community Team has been granted £30,000 from the Coastal Revival Fund towards its 'Unlocking Berwick Quayside' project.

Friends of Tynemouth Outdoor Pool have received £46,800 from the Coastal Revival Fund to bring the pool back into public use.

This latest investment represents awards from the fifth round of the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund and the third phase of the Coastal Revival Fund in 2018/19. It comes on top of over £180 million from both funds invested in more than 350 projects so far across the UK.

Communities Secretary, Rt Hon James Brokenshire MP said: “I am determined to support investment and development of our coastal communities across the North East and create an economy that works for everyone as we prepare for Brexit and beyond.

“All of the ambitious projects receiving funding today were designed and developed by local people who know what will make the biggest difference to their areas.

“The sheer range of ideas demonstrate the potential of our coastal communities and will all create good jobs, boost growth and improve people’s lives now and in the future.”

Northern Powerhouse and Coastal Communities Minister, Jake Berry MP said: “This is an investment in the future of the Northern Powerhouse and our coastal communities which builds on their rich heritage and huge potential.

“The world-class attractions and innovative businesses supported by the Coastal Community Fund and the Coastal Revival Fund will increase tourism, encourage investment and ensure people thrive up and down the Great British Coast.”

Today’s investment in coastal communities builds on the Government’s commitment to ensure people have the opportunities to prosper no matter where they live. The Government recently announced the North East will receive at least £105 million from the new Stronger Towns Fund, a £1.6 billion investment which will enable new Town Deals across England, and the delivery of locally led projects creating new jobs, providing further training and boosting local growth.