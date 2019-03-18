Amble man pleads guilty to eight counts of child rape

An Amble man has this afternoon (Monday) admitted eight counts of raping a young boy.

John William Henderson also pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and making an indecent photograph of a child during the hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

Appearing via video link from HMP Durham, the 32-year-old confirmed his name, date of birth and nationality before entering his pleas.

He will be sentenced at the crown court on May 24. His Honour Judge Adams said the defendant is facing a ‘substantial custodial sentence’.

Henderson admitted two counts of raping and one count of sexually assaulting a child, who was eight at the time, between August 30, 2016, and May 11, 2017, as well as one count of making an indecent photograph of a child during the same time period.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of raping and one count of sexually assaulting a child, who was nine at the time, between May 12, 2017, and May 11, 2018, as well as one count of making an indecent photograph of a child during the same time period.

The defendant admitted a further two counts of raping and one count of sexually assaulting a child, who was 10 at the time, between May 12, 2018, and February 2, 2019,

Henderson also pleaded guilty to raping a child, aged 10, on May 13, 2018, raping a child, aged 10, on February 1, 2019, and sexually assaulting a child, aged 10, on February 1, 2019.

He pleaded not guilty to distributing indecent photographs of children on May 29, 2018, and no evidence will be put forward for this charge, which will ‘lie on file’.

Henderson was remanded in custody.