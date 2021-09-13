Amble lifeboats called out during the night in search for missing person

Amble lifeboat. Picture by Jane Coltman

Humber Coastguard requested the launch of the all-weather and inshore lifeboats at 2.50am on Saturday, September 12.

While a land search was conducted on the River Coquet, both boats searched the harbour and coast south of Amble.

Eventually reports came in that the person was found some distance inland and the boats returned to station.

It has been a busy period for the lifeboat crew.

They were tasked with towing a broken down yacht to safety on September 4. It was drifting towards rocks on Coquet Island but the lifeboat managed to tow it back to Amble Marina.

Another call for assistance was made on September 6 to assist Craster lifeboat with a 30 foot yacht which was fast to lobster pots off the coast. The tow was swapped to the all-weather lifeboat and the yacht was taken to Amble.