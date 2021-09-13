Amble lifeboats called out during the night in search for missing person

Amble lifeboats were called out at the weekend to help search for a missing person.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 13th September 2021, 1:20 pm
Amble lifeboat. Picture by Jane Coltman

Humber Coastguard requested the launch of the all-weather and inshore lifeboats at 2.50am on Saturday, September 12.

While a land search was conducted on the River Coquet, both boats searched the harbour and coast south of Amble.

Eventually reports came in that the person was found some distance inland and the boats returned to station.

It has been a busy period for the lifeboat crew.

They were tasked with towing a broken down yacht to safety on September 4. It was drifting towards rocks on Coquet Island but the lifeboat managed to tow it back to Amble Marina.

Another call for assistance was made on September 6 to assist Craster lifeboat with a 30 foot yacht which was fast to lobster pots off the coast. The tow was swapped to the all-weather lifeboat and the yacht was taken to Amble.

Read More

Read More
Amble fisherman completes 200-mile charity cycle

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions. The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.