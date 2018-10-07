Amble lifeboat visits Seahouses - and ends up rescuing boat

Amble RNLI volunteers went to the aid of a small dive boat, during a familiarisation session with their colleagues from Seahouses.

The Amble Shannon-class lifeboat paid a visit to Seahouses today to have a tour of the Farne Islands with Seahouses RNLI's cox/mechanic Craig Pringle and crewman Adam Chaytor aboard, for familiarisation purposes, in case they are called to back up the Seahouses crew at any incident in the future.

They also called into Seahouses to allow some of the Seahouses crew to view the boat, as part of their familiarisation of the Shannon lifeboat. Seahouses RNLI is due to receive a Shannon next year, to replace the current Mersey-class lifeboat.

However, in the middle of the visit, a small dive boat suffered engine failure just off Seahouses Harbour, and called the Coastguard for assistance. The Amble lifeboat, being close by, responded, and was quickly alongside. The boat was towed to Seahouses, and safely beached.

Seahouses Lifeboat Operations Manager Ian Clayton said: "It was a useful visit for both the Amble and Seahouses crews, and the Amble Shannon got a tow job into the bargain.

"The Shannon is most impressive and a superb craft. The Seahouses crew look forward to receiving their new boat next year. In the meanwhile, Seahouses and Amble crews will continue with joint training exercises.”