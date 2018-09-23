Amble lifeboat assists with search 30 miles out to sea

Amble all-weather lifeboat was called to assist the Coastguard with a search 30 miles out to sea on Saturday night.

The lifeboat was requested to launch at 5.55pm after a Coastguard vessel came across a four metre pleasure boat upside down in the water.

The Coastguard rescue helicopter 912 was also tasked and support vessels in the area were asked to help search the area.

After an hour long journey, the all-weather was arriving on scene when the Coastguard updated that there was debris in the water. The crew joined in the search but after 30-40 minutes all assets were stood down as the Coastguard received information that the vessel had came from the shore with no persons on board.

By 9pm the crew were arriving back into the harbour.