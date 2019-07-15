Amble lifeboat assists angling vessel off Northumberland coast
An angling boat was towed to safety after breaking down off the Northumberland coast.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 09:23
The vessel, with two people on board, had suffered engine and electrical failure off Coquet Island, near Amble.
Humber Coastguard was contacted and Amble all-weather lifeboat, which had been conducting survey trials, was diverted to the incident.
With light winds and calm seas the casualty was towed into Amble marina for berthing at 1.30pm, on Wednesday, July 10, and the lifeboat crew returned to sea to complete their survey.