Amble in the running to win £15,000 in major competition

Amble is in the running to win up to £15,000, after being shortlisted in a major national competition.

The town’s Queen Street will battle it out in the Champion category of the Great British High Street Awards 2018, sponsored by Visa.

The Friendliest Port has enjoyed previous success in the competition, after it won the Coastal Community category in 2015.

The nationwide contest aims to find the UK’s best high street and, after a rigorous selection process, Queen Street was chosen by an independent judging panel as one of 26 streets to be shortlisted for the Champion category.

These high streets will now battle it out in a public vote, which accounts for 30 per cent of the final scoring, and will then have the chance to impress an expert judging panel as they seek to be crowned Britain’s best.

As well as the Champion contest, the competition also boosts a Rising Star category, will recognises the nation’s most ambitious high streets.

Winners will be named in each of the four UK nations – England, Scotland, Wales and, for the first time, Northern Ireland.

An overall High Street of the Year in Great Britain and Northern Ireland will also be named.

The prizes include a £5,000 contribution towards a street party for each Champion Award winner, plus a £10,000 grant for a local community project for the Overall UK Award winner.

Amble’s bid was submitted by Amble Development Trust. Director Julia Aston said: “Hearing Amble has been shortlisted for the Great British High Street is fantastic news.

“Given the reduced number of categories this year we thought why not go for the big one – the Champion High Street – which as you can imagine pits us against some stiff and much larger competition.

“Last time we won thanks to the wonderful support of everyone who voted. Hopefully we can rely on them again and show the world beyond Northumberland that not only is Amble friendly, it really is the best. Voting fingers poised!”

High Streets Minister, Jake Berry MP, said: “Congratulations to Queen Street on being shortlisted as one of the UK’s best high streets in this year’s Great British High Street Awards.

“Over the next six weeks, Queen Street has the chance to impress an expert judging panel, as well as battling it out in a public vote.

“This is a great opportunity to show your support for the hard work going on in Queen Street so get voting!”

To vote, visit www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk

The winning entries will be announced on Thursday, November 15, at an awards ceremony in London.